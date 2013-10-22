BBM for iOS and Android downloaded 10 million times in 24 hours

Guess the month-long delay and wait list didn't temper demand.

In 24 hours, BBM for iOS and Android has been downloaded 10 million times, according to BlackBerry. It already reached 5 million downloads in its first eight hours of availability, so the adoption rate seems to have held fairly steady.

In a BlackBerry blog post, the company said BBM for iOS became the top free app in the Apple App Store in more than 75 countries, including the US and UK. The same can't be said for Google Play (it ranked 98th in free apps at our last check), however it has received 67,793 5-star ratings out of 98,750 reviews.

Look for more improvements, like BBM Video, BBM Voice and BBM Channels to land on iPhone and Android "in the near future."

