Angry Birds Space shatters records, now fastest growing mobile game ever

Who said Angry Birds was so 2011? The undisputed king of mobile gaming has reached new heights by surpassing its own download record.

The newest installment in the series, Angry Birds Space, has obtained 50 million downloads in the 35 days since it arrived on the various app stores.

That makes the app the fastest growing mobile game ever, reaching the mark faster than its own Angry Birds Rio title.

In a statement on the Rovio website, the company said: "Angry Birds Space hit 50 million downloads within 35 days, making it the fastest growing mobile game yet and breaking all our previous records. This has been simply amazing, and the whole Rovio team is thrilled to see such a fantastic reception for the game.

Something bigger?

Rovio, which released 10 new levels for the game last week, also promised that they have plenty in mind to keep the franchise rolling.

"There's only one conclusion to draw: something even bigger is on its way! Stay tuned and keep flinging those Birds!"

Notice the word "draw"? Could that mean Angry Birds meets Draw Something? Probably not, but if you want to talk about bigger...

Via: TechCrunch