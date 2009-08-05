5 best drag-n-drop file transfer apps for OS X

The Mac is - and has always been - built around mouse actions and drag-and-drop.

Even today, Mac OS X arguably beats the competition when it comes to transferring chunks of content between apps, just by dragging selections.

However, although Finder makes drag-and-drop file transfers simple, third-party applications can further enhance the process, enabling you to more rapidly move files locally, or, in some cases, even upload them to online services.

1. Dropzone ($10)

Aptonic's Leopard-only newcomer Dropzone calls itself the 'Swiss army knife of drag and drop', and it's easy to see why. Drag an item to its Dock icon to view a stack-like grid of user-definable locations. On dropping your item, it can be sent to a local folder, an FTP location, Flickr, Mail, TwitPic, and several other places.

2. Dragster ($19)

Like Dropzone, Dragster is a Dock-based app that enables you to send a dragged item to local and remote locations, or an email client. Rather than pre-configuring items, its workflow is based around remembering previous locations. While Dropzone wins out on Leopard, Dragster is suitable for Tiger uses.

3. Quicksilver (free)

Quicksilver is a long-time Mac favourite enables you to drag an item to it and perform all manner of actions via a unique three-pane interface. The default install enables files to be moved and copied locally, and plug-ins provide further functionality, such as integration with the Transmit FTP client.

4. LaunchBar (€24)

Although initially a launcher, LaunchBar is now a fully-fledged productivity utility. Drop an item on to its Dock icon and you can perform various actions on it via a click of a mouse or a keystroke - and like Quicksilver and Spotlight, sends and copies are sped up due to LaunchBar's incremental search.

5. MoveCM (donationware)

Finally, MoveCM takes a more mouse-centric approach, adding 'move', 'copy', 'archive to' and 'alias to' actions to Finder's contextual menu. Sub-menu locations for each action are defined via MoveCM's System Preferences pane.