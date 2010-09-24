20 million mark reached by Microsoft's Office Web Apps

Microsoft has revealed more than 20 million people have used Office Web Apps in the 100 days since it has launched.

Office Web Apps, which includes Hotmail, Office 2010 and SkyDrive has picked up the 20 million from the US, Canada, Ireland and here in the UK.

Microsoft is now rolling out Office Web Apps to Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Russia, and Switzerland and has made some changes based on the huge weight of feedback it has received.

100 days

"In just over 100 days since Office Web Apps launched, more than 20 million people in the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland have used them – including Hotmail, Office 2010, and SkyDrive," blogged Jason Moore Microsoft's principal lead program manager for SkyDrive.

"With more than 25,000 comments so far, we're releasing more new features today, shaped directly by your feedback.

"And, we're making Office Web Apps available in 7 more countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Russia, and Switzerland."