Top 10 best business apps for iPhone

When Apple launched the game-changing iPhone, many people in the business world – including Microsoft's CEO at the time, Steve Ballmer – sneered at it. It didn't have a keyboard, was expensive, and didn't even have 3G in its original form. A lot has changed since then, and the numerous updates and tweaks that Apple has made and apps that have been released have turned it into the perfect on-the-go smartphone for business.

The App Store is the main driver behind the surge in productivity on Apple's mobile devices, but it has become very crowded – more than 2 million iPhone apps at the last count – and finding exactly the right apps can be difficult.

Which is exactly why we've compiled this list of the brightest and best business apps for the iPhone, including email, messaging and other productivity apps.