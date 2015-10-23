Ads are already invading Twitter's newest feature

Earlier this month, Twitter added a new feature called Moments, which is basically a stream of curated content for news and events like the unofficial Back to the Future Day.

The Moments feed is curated by an editorial team from Twitter, using the social media's analytics to pull out the most popular or notable topics and tweets based on TV shows, movies, news and events.

So far, the feature has been devoid of ads, or what Twitter calls 'Promoted' posts, but unfortunately, two weeks later, that's all about to change.

Promoted ads going everywhere

Twitter explained in a blog post that Promoted Moments ads will feature in the Moments thread starting this Sunday.

These ads will look like other Moments posts, but will sport a 'Promoted' badge and will only appear for 24 hours.

The posts could include videos and photos, with Twitter saying this is the "first step in exploring how brands could integrate into Moments."

The first ads you'll be seeing this weekend will be of the Rocky reboot film, Creed, with more ads set to come from a range of different business in the coming weeks.