SNES Mini Classic isn’t a Cyber Monday deal, but here's an interesting alternative

Want an SNES Classic Mini, but can't find one in stock anywhere? We've found an alternative that's actually cheaper and, in some ways better.

Nintendo is, generally, a pretty awesome company and between the launches of the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and the SNES Classic Mini, the company is having an outstanding year.

The only problem with this level of success, however, is that it breeds scarcity.

To that end, finding the SNES Classic Mini (and even the Nintendo Switch) on store shelves has been an ongoing battle. Thankfully, there’s an interesting alternative if you’re in the mood for some retro gaming this holiday season.

It’s called the RetroN 3 and it can switch between SNES, NES and Genesis games, as it has three cartridge slots in the top of this retro console. All of your 8-bit and 16-bit needs are met. That means Mario and Sonic on the same console in games made before 1999.

Also, instead of a short cable that connects the controllers to the console, the RetroN 3 uses 2.4Ghz wireless controllers instead … which is pretty handy if you don’t want your mother to yell at you for sitting too close to the TV again.

Of course, while we really dig the RetroN 3 for its ability to play three different consoles’ games, it’s not quite as svelte or as nostalgia-inducing as Nintendo’s proprietary hardware.

While you most likely won’t be able to find the SNES Classic Mini on store shelves this year due to limited production runs, there’s a reputable store on eBay that’s offering the console new-in-box for just $104.

Now, it should be said up-front that we’re very much against the practice of price-gouging. It’s evil, malicious and, if you ask us, straight-up mean.

But, all that said, if you’re going to pay a markup for Nintendo’s new retro system, $104 isn’t the worst price you’ll see. It’s actually only $24 more than the recommended retail price of $80.

It’s not the best deal on the market, but if you’ve got a hankering for 16-bit era gaming that only A Link to the Past can cure, this is the way to go.

