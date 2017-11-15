SNES Classic is in stock at Walmart starting Wednesday – act fast

The SNES Classic Mini is sure to be one of the big gift hits of the holiday season, but the almost instant shortages have made it a pain to find. Previously we reported that GameStop will be getting regular shipments of the coveted console throughout the end of the year, but if Walmart's more your thing, you can pick it on the retailer's website tomorrow, November 15, through November 17 as part of a limited restock.

That gives you just three days to get your hands on one, which makes this kind-of an early Black Friday sale. The quantities are limited, so it's probably wise to pick one up when the SNES Classic goes on sale tomorrow at 11am PT rather than waiting until Friday. Walmart is also limiting sales to one per customer. If past history serves as any indication, the units are going to go fast.



There are no discounts as part of the sale. Just be happy you aren't getting scalped on eBay.

Image credit: Walmart (Image: © Walmart)

Want to know what the big deal is? Be sure to check out our review, in which we gushed at how "the palm-sized device is packed with almost every one of the best games produced for the system, and includes the bonus addition of the never previously released Star Fox 2."

