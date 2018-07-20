Smash like The Hulk with the Oculus Rift and Marvel Powers United VR bundle

It's every kid's dream to be their favorite superhero (I used to pretend I was Batman), and now there's a virtual way to live out some of those fantasies.

Marvel Powers United VR launches on July 26, giving those who own an Oculus Rift headset the opportunity to play as The Hulk, Captain America, Storm, Spider-Man, Wolverine and 13 other Marvel superheroes.

If you don't already own a Rift headset, you can pick up a special bundle that includes the game, essentially for free.

You see, the Marvel Powers United VR Special Edition Rift + Touch bundle costs $399, which is the price you pay for the standard Oculus Rift and Oculus Touch controller package.

The bundle will be available via powersunitedvr.com and through retailers like Amazon, Argos, Best Buy, Currys PC World, John Lewis and Newegg in the US and UK. It goes on sale on July 31.

Check out the Marvel Powers United VR trailer to see what all the hype is about: