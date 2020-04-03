Sling TV deal: last chance to get free cable TV for the next two weeks

Social distancing at home just got a whole lot easier thanks to Sling TV. The TV streaming service is currently offering 14 days FREE of its Sling TV Blue plan - but this fantastic freebie ends on Sunday, April 5.

This isn't a free trial and there's no commitment, contracts or payment details required - you can simply get 14 days free access to its Sling TV Blue service without paying a penny.

- Head straight to the Sling website to take advantage of this offer

As well as allowing simultaneous viewing on three screens, Sling TV Blue gives you access to over 45 live channels, free cloud DVR, over 50,000 on-demand titles.

The Blue plan is ideal for anyone needing more news and kids orientated channels, some of which include Fox, NBC, USA, Bravo, TBS, FX, Syfy, Bloomberg TV, Fox News, Headline News and MSNBC. So ideal for anybody without cable or has recently cut the cord.

But the offers don't stop there, the provider is also giving a $10 discount on all of its plans and offering a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months.

See how Sling compares to the other best TV streaming deals

Get all the lowdown on Disney Plus, including price, content and more

Discover all the best Amazon Prime Video series

Is Sling TV any good?

It's definitely got TechRadar's approval! We love the fact that it allows you to customize your favorite channels on the app, and it's on-demand programming along with movies that you can rent is pretty handy.

Not to mention that you can watch it on any device that can stream the app - this includes your tablet, phone, laptop, smart TV etc.

What we also find it quite refreshing that there are no sneaky fees or long-term contracts - you just pay a flat fee for the this TV streaming service.

Want to find out more? Make sure you check out our Sling TV review.