Sky deals: save a huge £594 on this TV, Sky Sports and Cinema mega offer

This is the best Sky deal we've seen all year and by some distance too. We've had some pretty good £300+ discounts over the summer as reported on our roundup of the latest Sky deals and offers page but nothing like this.

You can save an unprecedented £594 today on the usual billing price by opting for this super cheap Sky TV offer. It's packed with Sky's finest content, including all the Sky Sports channels - usually the main culprit for driving up those monthly prices.

You also get the Sky Entertainment bundle, which is your base package including top channels like Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Fox, Comedy Central and many more. Sky Cinema is included for you film fans with the unbeatable value of getting a new movie premiere added every day. Want some icing on this Sky cake? It's all in super shiny HD too.

How much is this excellent Sky deal?

Usually, this epic amount of content would cost you an eye-watering £78 a month, but this limited-time offer sees the prices smashed down to just £45 a month. That means you'll save £594 over the 18-month contract compared to the usual price. This Sky offer expires on October 18 though!

View Sky TV deal: Sky TV mega bundle £78 £45 a month

There's a one-off £20 setup fee, but that's it, no more extra charges. You can add even more paid content if you so desire though. After clicking 'Get started' on Sky's site (via the link above), you can scroll down to view the available extras.

These options include adding multiscreen features, 4K upgrades, a larger Sky Q box (to record even more hours' of content), broadband and so on. The ones that caught our eye though were the optional Sky Kids and Sky Box Sets add-ons. For just £5 a month extra each you get a treasure trove of on-demand child-friendly content or box sets you won't find on rival streaming services.