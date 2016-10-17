Show me the money: Netflix and Amazon spend more on programming than TV rivals

In 2015 Netflix and Amazon combined spent more on TV programming than HBO, Turner and CBS individually.

The data comes courtesy of analysts IHS Technology, which also shows that the two streaming giants spent more money on content than Africa, South America and the Middle East combined.

More than anything, the data shows the clear shift in power that’s occurring from traditional broadcast television to streaming.

Original content

Both Amazon Prime and Netflix started by licensing and streaming films and the television content of traditional broadcasters, but in recent years the two have branched out into funding their own shows in an attempt to craft exclusives that can’t be found elsewhere.

Netflix in particular has been bold in its movement towards original programming, and has recently stated that it’s aiming for 50% of its content to be original.

Both are still dwarfed by the likes of NBC and Disney, but if this rate of growth in streaming services continues then this won’t be the case for long.