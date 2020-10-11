Second-gen Moto Razr foldable phone with 5G and a 48MP camera comes to the UAE

Motorola’s latest flagship product the Moto Razr 5G with a foldable display has been launched in the UAE. This phone succeeds the first-gen Moto Razr foldable phone that was launched earlier this year.

The latest avatar not only retains the flexible screen that makes the phone easily pocketable but it also comes with improved camera sensors, a new Snapdragon processor, increased memory and storage apart from 5G connectivity.

According to Motorola, the phone can withstand up to 200,000 flips and comes with a custom coating to protect it from scratches. It also has a water repellent barrier in the inside to keep it safe from accidental water spills, sweat and rain splashes.

Moto Razr 5G price in the UAE

The price of Moto Razr 5G in the UAE has been set at AED 5,499. The phone comes in only one memory and storage combination and in Polished Graphite colour option. It is available to purchase through leading retailers such as Noon, Amazon and Virgin Megastore.

The Moto Razr 5G is also available through both operators in the UAE- Etisalat and du, for as little as AED 250 per month. Release date has been set for OCtober 15.

(Image credit: Jitendra Soni)

Moto Razr 5G specifications and features

The new Moto Razr 5G retains the flip design from the original Moto Razr that became a cult favourite and comes with quite a few upgrades over the first-generation foldable Razr phone. The 2020 avatar comes with a foldable 6.2-inch plastic OLED display that forms the inner half of the phone and folds inwards.

Additionally, there is a 2.7-inch secondary OLED touch screen panel that serves not only as a Quick View screen for alerts but allows users to respond to messages, capture selfies using the primary 48-megapixel sensor, make or receive calls and even play games. This is one of the key differences between both the Moto Razr foldable phones.

Powering the phone is an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with an Adreno 620 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A 2800 mAh battery powers the device and it comes with a 15W fast charging tech that Motorola calls Turbo Fast charge.

In terms of optics, the primary sensor on this phone is a 48-megapixel sensor that can be used both as a selfie camera and as the primary rear-facing camera. While there is one more 20-megapixel selfie sensor available to you when the phone is flipped open.

Motorola has also moved the fingerprint sensor from the front to the rear panel of the device. The phone also comes with NFC support, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The phone runs on Motorola’s near-stock Android experience My UX on top on Android 10 out of the box.