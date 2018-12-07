Score the latest iPad at the best holiday price we’ve seen

If you missed this year's fantastic Black Friday deals on iPads, you’re in for a treat: Amazon has a deal that cuts nearly $60 off the pricetag for the latest 32GB iPad, bringing it down to $269.

Given how rarely Apple devices see discounts – even during bargain seasons – this is a great opportunity. And it’s just shy of the lowest Black Friday price we saw.

iPad 2018 32GB WiFi: $329 $269 at Amazon

The new iPad 2018 is a decent upgrade over last year’s model, featuring the A10 Fusion chip, a modified version of the one that debuted on the iPhone 7. View Deal

The new 2018 iPad arrived back in October as the latest version of Apple’s main (non-Pro) line.

It features the A10 Fusion chip, which is a modified version of the A10 processor that arrived on the iPhone 7 two years ago. While that’s not quite as advanced as the A12X chips on the new iPad Pro, the iPad 2018 is still plenty fast enough to multitask, play the latest mobile games and browse the internet.