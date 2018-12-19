Save £306 with this ultimate Sky TV deal with the best of TV and Sky Cinema

We thought the best Sky TV deals had been and gone for the rest of the year to be honest, but Sky has just unleashed this excellent last-minute bundle ahead of Christmas. You'll have to be quick though as it expires December 20.

This Sky bundle was worth the wait too, as it will save you a huge £306 thanks to a massive reduction on the monthly cost. There's a fantastic mix of movies, TV and kids content thanks to the generously discounted bolt-ons.

Sky Entertainment is your base package with over 300 channels, including the likes of Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Fox, Comedy Central and so on. Then there's the new Ultimate on Demand set which bundles together Sky's excellent Box Sets collection and Netflix, going quite some way to justifying the name of the set - you can always cancel your current Netflix sub to take advantage of this bundle by the way.

It doesn't end there either as you're also getting Sky Cinema, the home of the most up-to-date selection of blockbusters of any of the big on demand streaming services available elsewhere. Sky Cinema gets a new premiere added every day too. Sky Kids is another addition with 11 live channels and thousands of episodes of on demand content. Oh, and you're getting all of this in shiny HD too.

Don't forget, this offer expires on December 20