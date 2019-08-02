Save £140 on a Now TV Sky Sports pass for the new season

Cheap Now TV Sky Sports passes are a great way to enjoy Sky's stellar sporting lineup without forking out for a lengthy contract. This is a sweet deal today as for a one-time fee you can get a ten-month pass to Sky Sports. And it's open to new and existing Now TV customers.

Ten months of access to Now TV's Sky sports package would usually set you back £339.99, but today you can save over 40% and get it for a stunningly cheap £199.

That'll cover you for the 2019/2020 Premier League season, The Championship and the Carabao Cup. It's not just about the footy though, there's a serious amount of other sport to enjoy with this Now TV pass too. You can start streaming The Ashes cricket series straight away and a bunch of F1 Grand Prix are coming over the next few months too.

Actually, while the promotional page over at Now TV is mainly shouting about the footy aspect of this 10-month pass, you actually get all 11 Sky Sports channels. This includes Premier League, Football, F1, Racing, Cricket, Golf, Sky Sports News, Mix, Action, Arena and Main Event.

Save £140 today and enjoy 10 months of sporting bliss including the Premier League, The Ashes and Formula 1. Once the ten months are up, it'll auto-renew at a rolling £33.99 a month, but you're under no obligation to keep the service then and can cancel at any time. This pass will actually grant you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels. This offer expires August 26

Now TV deals are a great way to access Sky's excellent content without signing up to a long contract. You can pick and choose access to packages like Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids and of course Sky Sports channels on a rolling 30-day deal. We've gone into greater detail on all of these options in our regular Now TV passes and offers page.

We know plenty of people that use the Now TV service as a beta test to see what's available on Sky's channels before signing up to a regular Sky TV deal with options for even more channels, recording live TV, HD and 4K viewing and potentially bigger savings with a longer contract. If you'd like to check out these options, be sure to take a look at our guide below: