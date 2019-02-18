Save £120 on Virgin's biggest, best broadband and TV deal

Virgin Media is back doing what it does best, quick flash sales on its broadband and TV deals. These offers range from free bottles of wine or a bit of extra tech with your broadband, to the legitimately great sales where they slash prices on their most impressive plans. Luckily, this one falls in the latter camp.

Right now, Virgin is offering up a £10 a month price cut on its premier VIP Bundle. That means some of the fastest speeds widely available in the UK, a host of Sky TV channels including Sky Cinema and Sky Sports and a whole host of other features.

All of this comes at a price of £79 each month. Now, that might sound like quite a lot to pay each month, but this is Virgin's top-tier package and an overall saving of £120 over the year is a great place to be with your broadband deals.

Still not convinced? We've listed all of the details of this offer down below, plus all of the features that come with the VIP bundle, that way you can see exactly what you're getting for your money. But remember - this deal ends on Sunday, February 24, so don't hang around...

What do I get with the VIP Bundle?

The VIP Bundle is Virgin's top package when it comes to broadband and TV and believe us when we say it's jam packed. You're getting over 260 channels including Sky Cinema HD, Sky Sports HD and BT Sports in 4K. Ideal if you're trying to watch those last Oscar nominated films or want to live stream Champions League football.

You get the ability to stop, rewind and forward live TV thanks to the two included Virgin TV V6 box. Not to mention the capacity to record up to six shows at once.

It's not just the TV that's impressive here though. The bundle also gets you VIVID 350 internet, Virgin's top-level of fibre broadband. That means average speeds of 362Mb (equivalent to 45.2MB a second downloads!). That is some blisteringly fast internet and one of the fastest speeds widely available in the UK.

Virgin's Broadband and TV deal in full:

VIP Bundle from Virgin Media | 12 months | 362Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £25 set-up | £89 £79 a month

Virgin is great for broadband and TV packages and this one excels in both sides of that. With broadband you're getting ridiculous average speeds of 362Mb. That means you can game, stream, browse all at the same time to your hearts content. On the TV side you're getting access to a host of HD viewing like Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sports - not to mention the 260 other channels included.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

We are now at the point where around 60% of the UK households are able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to find out if you're one of the those lucky people. Head to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page (or the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page), enter your postcode where indicated at the top of the page and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best fibre broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.