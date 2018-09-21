Save over £300 on this Sky TV deal with the best of TV and Sky Sports - all in HD

Just because the footy season has kicked off already, that doesn't mean your chance for a cheap Sky deal with Sky Sports has ended. Actually, you're just in time to save a massive £342 on a new contract that's packed with not just a huge amount of sport content, but a generous helping of other TV channels too.

Sky has slashed the price of this Sky Sports and Entertainment bundle from £59 a month, to just £40. And you're getting the complete Sky Sports package and Entertainment channels all in HD.

Sky Entertainment is your base package and comes with a great selection of top channels including Sky Atlantic (the home of Westworld and Game of Thrones), Fox, Sky One, Comedy Central and more. As for Sky Sports, you're getting the compete package which covers a lot more than just football. You get Sky Sports, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.

And don't forget, you're getting all of this content in HD with no need to pay the usual extra prices to get Sports and Entertainment channels in HD. There's a small one-off £20 setup fee, but otherwise you're laughing at just £40 a month instead of £59.

If you'd like to add any other extras, just click 'Edit your order' on the screen after adding this bundle to your basket. Sky Cinema's movies on demand service is £10 a month and gets a new premiere every single day. Sky Box Sets is also worth a look at a tiny £5 a month.