Save $500 and grab free headphones with the latest iPad Pro deals at B&H Photo

It's rare to see iPad Pro deals cutting this much cash off the final price of a premium tablet. However, the back to school sales and the new 2020 release mean that these 2018 iPad Pros are going for some excellent prices right now.

In an attempt to match Apple's own iPad offers, B&H is cutting $500 off the price of this 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage and free Audio Technica earbuds thrown in as well. The final price comes to just $1,199 for the lot - that's a massive saving with a high value item (worth $249.99) in there for good measure. But things only get better.

One of our favorite iPad Pro deals available right now will send you home with a 12.9-inch tablet with WiFi and Cellular compatibility as well as the brand new Magic Keyboard (worth $349) for just $1,278 (previously 1,648). Plus, if you don't need those extra accessories, you'll find prices dropping on standalone tablets as well.

These iPad Pro deals span 2018's offering of sizes and storage capacities, which means there's plenty to choose from whether you're looking for a secondary or primary device. We have seen these prices before during sales earlier in the month, but back to school shoppers have another chance to grab a high performance tablet for less right now.

We're highlighting all our favorite iPad Pro sales just below, but you can also check out more deals on MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods in the US, UK, and Australia further down the page. You can also check out all the latest iPad Pro deals available now.

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wifi + Cellular - 64GB | $1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

Linked here is the 64GB iPad Pro, but you'll find configurations on this page taking you right up to 1TB of storage space with big savings to match. If you're just looking for a cheaper model, however, this is a great shout - or you can upgrade to 256GB for $1,299 $929.

2018 11-inch iPad Pro WiFi + Cellular - 1TB | $1,499 $1,099 at B&H Photo

Looking for big power in a smaller chassis? This 11-inch iPad Pro comes in with a $400 discount at B&H Photo this week, bringing a massive 1TB of storage at just over $1,000.

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro WiFi + Cellular - 1TB | Audio Technica earbuds | $1,699 $1,199 at B&H Photo

There's a $500 saving on this iPad Pro deal that also includes a pair of Audio Technica true wireless earbuds worth $249.99. That's an excellent offer if you're one to plug in while working, and you're getting a great amount of storage space here as well. Plus, that price tag makes it well worth picking up the 1TB model considering the same deal will cost you $1,049 for the 512GB version.

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro WiFi + Cellular - 256GB | Magic Keyboard | $1,648 $1,278 at B&H Photo

Grab a 2018 iPad Pro with a Magic Keyboard included for $1,278 this week at B&H Photo. There's 256GB of storage in here - plenty of space for all your schoolwork with enough to spare for games and streaming.

If you're shopping in the UK or Australia, you'll also find all the latest iPad Pro deals just below. Whether you're after the older 2018 model or you want all the tech 2020 has to throw at you, these are the best prices around.

If you're looking for more back to school tech, check out the latest cheap laptop deals, or check out the full range of MacBook Pro prices and deals. You'll also find more savings on Amazon Prime Day, though that's coming up later on this year.