Save $100 with this Apple HomePod deal just in time for the holidays

Apple's initial foray into the smart home market doesn't regularly see many discounts, so this Apple HomePod deal from Best Buy is taking off. The smart speaker offers Apple's answer to Amazon Echo and Google Home devices, but carries a far more premium price tag thanks to its A8 processing and enhanced feature set. Catching any Apple HomePod deal makes for a great day, but saving $100 on one is even better. The Apple HomePod is currently available at Best Buy for $199.

If you're looking for a smart speaker with more oomph, you might want to check out this higher-end model. Apple's contribution to the market offers vastly improved sound quality over its competitors, as well as spatial recognition to allow the speaker itself to adjust its audio to the room size and shape. There's a load of powerful tech inside this speaker, which goes a long way to justify its usual $300 price tag. You're getting a powerful audio quality here that you just don't see with other smart speakers. There's also a six-microphone array to ensure Siri can always hear you over the top of your room-filling tunes.

This is an Apple speaker, however. That means you'll only be able to hook up the rest of your smart home if it is Apple Home Kit compatible. That shouldn't be a problem if you're just kitting out your smart home, or if you're just after a speaker with intelligent processing and Siri functionality but it is something to be wary of if you've already got an ecosystem going.

This Apple HomePod deal is a rare opportunity to grab your Siri-enabled, high-performance speaker from Apple for less, so if you've had your eye on one in the run-up to the holidays, now is the time to jump.

