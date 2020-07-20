Save big with these powerful MacBook Pro deals at Amazon

The powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro doesn't see discounts like this very often. The MacBook deals we've seen in 2020 so far didn't shave too much off the price of the top of the range laptop, but that all changed last week. We saw the lowest prices available yet on these MacBook Pros, thanks to an additional $100 discount at checkout at Amazon. That offer has now ended, but there's still time to save $300 on your luxury laptop if you're in the US and those all-time low prices are still on offer in the UK's MacBook deals as well.

You can currently pick up the 512GB model for just $2,099.99 in the US (£1,999 in the UK), or upgrade to the 1TB version at $2,499, with the same discount available in the UK as well.

Those are some stunning prices on top of the range MacBook Pros. We've seen these laptops hit $100 - $200 discounts before, but this is the first time we've seen them take a hit like this. These are some fully specced out machines, offering up big storage, powerful processors, and bags of RAM for your cash, making them perfect for media editing or other more demanding creative programs like Adobe.

We're rounding up these MacBook Pro deals just below, but you'll find all the latest MacBook sales on a wider range of models further down the page as well.

Today's best MacBook deals in the US

MacBook Pro 16-inch, 512GB | $2,399 $2,099.99 at Amazon

This MacBook Pro has just jumped back up to $2,099 at Amazon, but considering that's still one of the biggest price drops we've seen on the 16-inch powerhouse you're still getting a great deal. These offers must have proven popular, so if you're after a premium laptop you'll have to move quickly to secure yours at this price.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch, 1TB | $2,799 $2,499 at Amazon

Or, upgrade to the 1TB model and you're also taking home an i9 processor as well. You're still saving $300 overall on this MacBook deal and getting some fantastic power under the hood as well.

View Deal

Shop all MacBook deals at Amazon

Today's best MacBook deals in the UK

MacBook Pro 16-inch, 512GB | £2,399 £1,999 at Amazon

UK shoppers can also pick up a 16-inch MacBook Pro for under £2,000 this week. That's the cheapest this laptop has ever been, and with 16GB RAM and a roomy SSD to take advantage of it will be able to take on some serious tasks.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch, 1TB | £2,799 £2,399 at Amazon

You can also save £400 on this 1TB MacBook Pro, with an 8th generation i9 processor and 16GB RAM. If you're looking for a streamlined luxury laptop with the power to take on pretty much anything you can throw at it, this saving is a great shout.

View Deal

Shop more MacBook deals at Amazon

More MacBook deals

You'll find more MacBook Pro deals and sales here on TechRadar, but if you're looking for something a little more flexible, you can also check out the best iPad and iPad Pro deals available right now.