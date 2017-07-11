Save £160 with a flipping nice Prime Day deal on an Asus Chromebook

There are plenty of very tempting laptop deals courtesy of Prime Day, and here’s another doozy from Amazon for Prime subscribers who want a Chromebook, with a sterling hybrid model – the Asus Chromebook Flip – having been reduced to £440.

Normally, this convertible Chromebook has a recommended price of £600, and in our review (where the device scored full marks), we called it reasonably priced at this level. So with £160 knocked off, it’s quite the bargain to say the least.

The Chromebook Flip is very nicely put together and uses a 360-degree hinge to pull off its hybrid magic, converting from a full laptop to tablet (and the usual modes in between, i.e. tent and stand).

System specs

The notebook runs with an Intel Core m3-6Y30 processor (1GHz with Turbo to 2.2GHz) along with 4GB of system memory and 64GB of eMMC storage.

You also get a 12.5-inch Full HD (1080p) touchscreen display along with a backlit keyboard, and the device is commendably lightweight at 1.2kg, making it easy to cart around.

Battery life is estimated at a healthy 10 hours, and we found this to be on the money in our testing – in fact, the laptop lasted for almost 11 hours with the movie playback test in our review. At the time, we noted that this was the “longest-lasting premium Chromebook” that we’d ever got our hands on.

