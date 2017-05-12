Samsung Z4 is a new mid-range Tizen phone set to debut in India

Tizen may be popular on smartwatches, but Samsung's lightweight operating system isn't just for your wrists as the phone giant has announced a new phone powered by the OS coming out this month.

The Samsung Z4 is a 4G LTE-capable smartphone designed to make the most out what Tizen has to offer compared to iOS and Android, such as slower battery consumption, faster switching between apps, and a potentially lower price point.

While it's no Samsung Galaxy S8, the Z4 isn't a slouch either, with the Tizen 3.0 phone sporting 1GB of RAM, 5MP front and back-facing cameras, Bluetooth 4.0, and a 2,050mAh battery. Pricing details haven't been announced.

The Samsung Z4 is expected to launch in gold, black, and silver variants this May in select countries, starting with India. This isn't the first time Tizen-powered phones have had a limited launch, as the Samsung Z1 also followed a similar path, debuting in India in 2015.