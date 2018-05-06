Samsung Pay now available on the web to consumers in the UAE

Samsung Pay can now be used on certain websites to complete your online purchases in the UAE. Merchants using CCAvenue as their payment gateway can easily alow you chose Samsung Pay as an option.

The process on than the desktop isn't necessarily very intuitive, where, after you've signed in with your Samsung account, you'll still need to verify the purchase on your Samsung mobile device using a pin or bio-metrics. On a Samsung mobile device the process is much smoother.

Samsung Pay is available to use on the web through a few retailers such as Axiom Telecom, DHL, Giorano and Brands for Less. If you're a merchant looking to add Samsung Pay to your website, you can get more information on the Samsung Pay Developer portal.

amsung Pay is currently available for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Note 5, Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 (2016) and Galaxy A Series (2017). Samsung Pay is also available for the Gear S3.