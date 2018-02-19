Samsung held it's Samsung MENA Forum 2018 in Rome today. The forum is an annual gathering of Samsung partners from the Middle East and North Africa region, along with selected members of the press, to showcase the complete portfolio of Samsung Electronics products.

While no new products are announced at the event, as it is very region-centric, you do get to see all the latest products from Samsung that have been released to the market or ones that have been announced and are releasing soon.

Since the entire line of Samsung Electronics products are covered, you get to see everything from the latest refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioner as well as televisions, audio and mobile devices.

Everything is Smart

The big theme this year was the integration amongst all products through Samsung's Smart Things platform. While SmartThings has been available in different parts of the world, it is finally coming to the Middle East this year. According to Samsung, 90% of it's new products already support SmartThings and by 2020, this will go up to 100%.

While there weren't any new products announced, Samsung did showcase a couple of products that have yet to be released such as the brilliant new 85-inch 8K QLED TV that was revealed at CES earlier this year.

The following gallery shows the new products that we got to see at the Samsung MENA forum 2018.