Samsung launched quad-camera equipped Galaxy A9 in the UAE

The world’s first smartphone with four cameras, the Galaxy A9 (2018) is coming to UAE on November 22nd.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A9 (2018) in October at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is the first smartphone to have a quad camera setup on the rear. Samsung says the camera is 'optimized for Instagram', as it aims to serve millennials who care for camera quality.

The price for for the Galaxy A9 (2018) is set at AED 2,149 in the UAE.

The four cameras

The four camera setup is a combination of a 24MP primary camera, an 8MP 120-degree wide angle lens, a 5MP depth-sensing camera, which collects data used in Samsung’s Live Focus bokeh mode, and a 10MP telephoto lens to allow 2X zoom over the primary camera.

The phone uses the primary camera to capture in auto mode and is also the best for low-light situations. The wide angle lens allows you to capture a wider frame, whereas the 5MP depth-sensing camera works with the primary lens to create background blur effect in the pictures.

Round the front, there's a 24MP selfie camera for selfies and video calling.

Specifications

Samsung is equipping the latest Galaxy A9 with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, microSD slot, Android 8 Oreo and a 3,800mAh battery with fast charge support.