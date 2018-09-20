Samsung just cut the price of Galaxy S9 and S8 handsets by £100+

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is one of the best flagship phones on the market and the S8 is still fantastic despite being a little older. Yet you could now get your hands on them for far less thanks to some new mobile phone deals direct from Samsung that make them even more tempting.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 was £739 and now you can save £100, putting the new price at £639. The Samsung Galaxy S8 was £609 but £110 off makes the current price £499.

Click here to get these deals direct from Samsung

Samsung is also offering its S9 and S8 smartphones with 0% finance meaning you can spread the cost without paying a penny more than the phone price. Plus, you can get up to £350 trade-in (the average, Samsung says, is £200), bringing the price down lower than ever.

If you're into the idea of grabbing one of these then you can get these Samsung Galaxy deals right now - but hurry, as the sale is only running for two weeks meaning you need to get business done by Thursday, 4 October.

Save even more

These are certainly welcome discounts - especially compared to the price we just saw revealed for the iPhone XS - if you like getting your phone direct from the manufacturer.

But a quick glance at our price comparison for the S9 and S8 shows you can get it even cheaper at alternative retailers right now, just not necessarily with the finance and trade-in options above:

Both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S8 offer that 5.8-inch QHD+ Infinity Display. While the S9 has a superior 12MP camera and 2.7GHz processor, the S8 tops out at a higher but less advanced 16MP snapper and 2.3GHz processing.

And if you decide to take advantage of one a Galaxy handset purchase from Samsung or otherwise, then be sure to check out our best SIM only deals guide to make sure you're paying as little as possible per month.