Samsung Galaxy S9 orders are arriving a week early

If you pre-ordered a Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9 Plus with EE you could be getting the handset up to a week before the official release date.

Samsung announced that the Galaxy S9 duo would have the same March 16 release date around the world, but the UK network has already started shipping stock.

A note from EE said "pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are being fulfilled from today, seven days before the new flagship smartphones go on general sale."

Early arrival

It's a little bit of a surprise that the handset is shipping a week early, but those who have pre-ordered a device are unlikely to mind.

We've already had both handsets for a while can you can read our in-depth Samsung Galaxy S9 review and Galaxy S9 Plus review on the site now if you're yet to make up your mind on which (if either) to get.

They aren't the most revolutionary handsets we've seen, but they do improve some of the failings of the S8 pair they replace.