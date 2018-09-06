Roku Express reduced to just £23.99 - the perfect Amazon Fire TV Stick alternative

The tiny yet mighty Roku Express streaming stick has always been a bargain at £29.99, but today marks the lowest price we've ever seen at just £23.99. Better yet, it comes with a complimentary movie in the shape of the 2017 version of Flatliners. Even without the gratis flick though, this is an excellent deal.

The Roku Express is a relative newcomer on the UK, but has been a popular alternative to Amazon's Fire TV Stick in the US for a while now. And with Amazon's streaming stick currently costing it's full £39.99 price, this Roku deal is considerably cheaper.

Simply plug the Roku Express into the back of your TV in one of the HDMI slots, get it signed into your Wi-Fi and enjoy the rich selection of streaming apps. Netflix, Amazon Video, Rakuten TV, Now TV, BBC iPlayer, 4OD and more are all good to go.

When all's said and done, you won't find a cheaper way to turn your regular TV into a smart TV. If you have a slightly older TV that's missing a few modern apps (maybe it doesn't include Amazon Video?) then this is much cheaper than getting a new TV and it uses considerably less electricity than running the apps on a gaming console too.

If you fancy checking out some other streaming device deals you could take a look at our extensive Roku deals page, or see the latest Amazon Fire TV prices.