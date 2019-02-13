Roku Express is on sale for just £24.99: turn an old TV into a smart TV for less

If you're wanting to upgrade your TV into a Smart TV and start streaming, but are on a budget, then you've come to the right place. Right now you can get the popular Roku Express streaming stick on sale for only £24.99 at Currys. This is an excellent price for a streaming player that allows you access to over 150,000+ movies and TV shows from thousands of channels and apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Video.



The easy-to-install Roku Express plugs into your TV and once connected to the internet can stream your favourite TV shows and movies in HD. There are no monthly fees with the streaming player and gives you access to thousands of free channels. The easy-to-use remote allows you to search for your favourite movies and TV shows and features shortcuts to popular streaming channels.

Roku Express Streaming Stick £29.99 £24.99 at Currys

For a limited time get the Roku Express on sale at Currys for £24.99. Stream your favourite shows and movies in HD from the Roku Express remote or download the app to search for movies and TV shows from your phone.View Deal

If you're willing to spend more money and want to upgrade to 4K streaming, Currys also has the Roku Streaming Stick+ Player for £59.99. But, if you're interested in Amazon's streaming players, you can get the similar 4K Fire TV Stick for just £49.99, which is the option we'd go for, not just because it's cheaper, but you can also do voice-searches via the advanced remote control. The Roku deals expire on February 24th or until stocks last.