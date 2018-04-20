'Ridiculous' Samsung Galaxy S9 deal for £23 per month is cheapest we've ever seen

This might just be the Galaxy S9 deal you've been waiting for. If you've been coveting Samsung's latest flagship phone but the remarkably high prices have prevented you from splashing out on a new Galaxy S9 deal, then your (understandably) miserly patience is about to be rewarded.

One of the UK's biggest online phone retailers Mobiles.co.uk has just dropped the price of the S9 on Vodafone to a mere £23 per month for 4GB of data and unlimited calls and texts.

You have to pay £190 upfront, which we know will put some people off. But the total two year cost is £746, which is only seven pounds more than the best prices currently out there to buy an unlocked Galaxy S9 SIM-free handset alone. It's the cheapest we've seen the S9 on contract yet since the phone was released last month.

The cheapest EVER Samsung Galaxy S9 deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £190 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Wowzers trousers! Sorry about that, but this Galaxy S9 deal from Carphone Warehouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk is so good that we've started talking gibberish. And 4GB will be plenty of data for web surfing, Spotify streaming and Google Mapping for the vast majority of smartphone owners. Terrific value.

“Samsung and Mobiles.co.uk have teamed up to provide a set of incredible value offers on its latest flagship handset, the Samsung Galaxy S9," said a spokesperson from Mobiles.co.uk, "Some of these offers are ridiculous."

Cynical to a fault, we double and triple checked the best Galaxy S9 deals on the market, and the latest prices from Mobiles.co.uk are indeed something special. But a word of warning:

"These offers are only available for a very limited time - it will be a maximum of one week before they return to their original price.”

