Ride-hailing app Careem says up to 14 million customers' data was compromised

Popular ride-hailing app Careem has revealed that a cyber-attack on its systems back in January 14th has led to customer and driver information been compromised.

As initially reported by The National, up to 14 million customers and 558,000 drivers had details such as customers’ name, email address, phone number and trip data stolen.

In an email to customers and a blog post, Careem said that once it detected the breach, it immediately put security measures into place to deny access to the compromised systems. The company says it performed an internal investigation along with an external cybersecurity firm and law enforcement officials.

Careem has reiterated that credit card information and passwords have not been compromised, as these are stored on a third-party encrypted server.