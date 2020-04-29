Red Hat lays out open set of solutions for dominance in hybrid cloud technologies

Open source solutions provider Red Hat sees a need for IT to evolve in a bid to meet the rapidly expanding demand for always-on digital services and ever-present connectivity.

Almost every industry, including healthcare, logistics, retail, financial services, telecommunications, government, education and more, is adapting in real-time to meet the demand for faster, more widespread access to essential applications and services while maintaining operational stability.

Paul Cormier, President and CEO of Red Hat, said that perhaps more than ever before, the unique needs of every organisation are in sharp focus - some need to scale operations immediately to meet relentless services demand while others seek to strengthen and maintain core IT operations.

The IBM subsidiary announced new offerings to help organisations of all sizes and industries optimise, scale or simply protect IT operations in the face of shifting global dynamics.

“Rather than only provide technologies to address one need or the other, Red Hat provides a flexible, fully open set of solutions to our customers, meeting them where they are with what they need,” Cormier said.

While Linux remains Red Hat’s great differentiator, the focus of innovation now falls on OpenShift, the platform implementing the Kubernetes container orchestrator to help customers span the hybrid and multi-cloud world.

In Kubernetes, Red Hat was an early contributor alongside Google and remains the second-leading corporate contributor to Kubernetes. Red Hat is helping to advance the key technologies in Kubernetes and related communities which are enabling this cross-industry IT evolution.

“Linux started an innovation cycle that continues in full force today. We are committed to helping global communities at large and not just our immediate customers. We have long championed technology evolutions and wants to enable customers to build any application and deploy everywhere with the consistency and flexibility an open hybrid cloud foundation provides,” Cormier said.

Access to innovation

Building on this vision, Red Hat’s new offerings are designed to improve the delivery, accessibility and stability of critical services and applications on a worldwide scale on the backbone of the hybrid cloud.

Red Hat believes that the necessary technologies for meeting these needs are not tied to legacy software stacks or rooted in expensive proprietary technologies.

Instead, the company says the answers will be driven by open source innovation, enabling organisations to take advantage of cloud-native platforms everywhere, from the edge and on-premises data centres to multiple public clouds.

With open source technologies like Linux and Kubernetes, Cormier said that organisations not only have access to innovation that can help them build what's next and keep them at the forefront of their industries but also automate, adapt and scale existing operations across IT environments with greater flexibility than proprietary vendors can provide.

To help further eliminate the barriers between traditional and cloud-native applications, Red Hat is introducing capabilities that enable new workloads on OpenShift 4.4 and that meet customers where they are.

These tools can be used with major cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

“It’s all about the application. What hybrid really means here is I can run that seamlessly across wherever that footprint is going to live. I see the day when application developers and application users won’t know or care what platform the backend data is coming from,” Cormier said.