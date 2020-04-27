Save 39% with these PS Plus deals - free PS4 games and online play for less

PS Plus deals are bringing big savings to your subscription to Sony's own online play and free PS4 game service. That means you can get social with your gaming for less right now, and pick up some fantastic free titles in the process. Whether you're after a quick three month subscription (now $16.49) to top up your membership, or see you through the next few weeks, or you're after a meatier year of gaming (now just $33.99), we've got you covered with the latest PS Plus deals.

PS Plus is the PS4's online play platform, and though it's usually one of the more expensive options out there, you can pick up a subscription for a fantastic price this week. You'll receive free games every month with your subscription, with this month's offerings bringing Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0 to your console.

These games remain playable for as long as your subscription is active. So, if you're looking to extend your membership long enough to cover this period of madness, or you're looking to get involved for the first time on a new PS4, the latest PS Plus deals can certainly offer a helping hand.

Not in the US? These subscriptions won't work in other countries, but we're rounding up the latest PS Plus sales in your location further down the page.

Today's best PS Plus sales

PS Plus 3 month subscription | $25.39 $16.49 at CDKeys

Pick up three months of PS Plus for just $16.49 at CDKeys this week - an excellent 35% discount on the usual price. If you haven't used CDKeys before, simply purchase your code, head to your console, and redeem. Note that this code will only work in the US.

PS Plus 12 month subscription | $59.99 $33.99 at CDKeys

If you're in it for the long haul, you'd be better off picking up this 12 month subscription instead. For just $17 more than the offer above you'll be covered for a whole year at a fantastic price. Again, this code will only work in the US.

Below, you'll find the latest PS Plus deals wherever you are, however if shopping through CDKeys, remember to check the region of the code you are purchasing. As CDKeys lists its products in all prices regardless of region, technical gremlins can sometimes sneak their way into our price checking tools.

