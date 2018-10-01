Post Office unveils 'Britain's lowest price unlimited broadband' deal

If you're looking for a cheap broadband deal to start October, then the Post Office just made a case for being your best option right now. A new unbeatable price has been unveiled that allows UK residents to enjoy unlimited broadband for just £15.90 per month and nothing to pay upfront

The unlimited nature of this broadband deal means you can use as much data as you need without the worry of ever being charged more. In fact, this deal will stick to that price for the duration of the 12 month contract - the Post Office promises no monthly price rises for your broadband charge.

Plus, if you're currently on BT, TalkTalk, EE or Plusnet, the Post Office says it will take care of the switch over for you, making the transfer as easy as saying yes and having your free new router installed ready to go.

The speed of this wonder broadband deal? Average peak time speeds sit at the 11Mb mark - around 1.4MB per second - which is what we'd expect from most ADSL internet connections these days. On top of all that you also get unlimited free weekend calls to any UK landline.

Below we have more details on this Post Office offer, and at the bottom of the page you can compare it to the other best broadband deals you can get right now.

Post Office Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 11Mb avg speed | Line rental + free weekend calls inc. | FREE upfront | £15.90 per month

If you think of internet bills as a necessary evil, then reducing yours down to £15.90 may just be the best offer you've had all day. That means you end up paying less than £200 over the course of the year - a real rarity. Bills will head up to the pre-introductory rate of £30 once the 12 months are up, at which point you can either stick or twist to another provider.

