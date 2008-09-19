Acoustic Research unveils new noise-canceling earbuds

Acoustic Research, usually renowned for its plethora of high-end audio equipment, has announced the arrival of its new budget-friendly noise-cancelling headphones, the ARNC01.

On Acoustic Research's website, the company has the following boast about its diminutive earbuds: "Rich, full frequency tones so realistic, you'll swear you were front row at the concert." That sounds pretty good to us.

iPhone compatible

The buds will fit your iPhone, and come equipped with 9.25mm neodymium drivers. To power up the noise cancellation, you need to pop two AAA batteries into the device. Once done you can listen to your music knowing that the screaming kid sitting next to you on the bus/train/plane will not bother you any more.

Price-wise, the ARNC01's will retail at $59.99. There's no word yet on a UK release.