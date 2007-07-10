New touch-screen media player from Teac

Teac today unveiled the Teac MP-600 touch-screen media player, a device that you control with your fingers using its 3.5-inch touch screen.

With up to 4GB-worth of storage capacity, the Teac MP-600 offers P3/WMA/DRM9 music playback, AVI video and JPEG photo viewing. It also has an FM tuner with a recording function. As well as this, the MP-600 sports an expandable SD/MMC card slot, built-in speakers, and it'll give you up to 10 hours of battery life.

At 9mm thick, the Teac MP-600 media player is thinner than the Apple iPod . It's priced around £115 and is available now.