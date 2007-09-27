iTunes 7.4.3 for Windows released

Apple has released iTunes 7.4.3 for Windows, the latest update to the firm's music software.

According to the release notes, iTunes 7.4.3 addresses issues concerning "the initial setup of the Apple iPod touch on some international versions of Windows". Through the new release, you'll also be able to create ringtones for the Apple iPhone from some songs purchased from the iTunes Store, play videos with closed captioning, easily rate your albums and watch videos at a larger size inside the iTunes window.

The update is 49MB in size and should download automatically through Apple's Software Update utility, or it can also be found on Apple's website.