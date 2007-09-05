Trending
Apple quietly kills the iPod Hi-Fi

Speaker system no longer available on the Apple Store

Buried among the flurry of iPod announcements yesterday came the not unexpected news of the death of one of Apple's least popular products - the iPod Hi-Fi speaker system.

The monstrous black and white box was introduced only 18 months ago, but has apparently fallen victim to its own high pricing and a lack of killer features, Apple Insider says.

By way of homage, Apple's UK site still has full details on the iPod Hi-Fi, but the product is no longer available to buy from the online UK Apple Store. When contacted, Apple refused to confirm or deny that the iPod HI-Fi was dead - a sad end to a decent sounding, but little-loved member of Apple's iPod family.

