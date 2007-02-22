Plane's black box powered by an iPod

A small-aircraft company in America will be using Apple iPods as the memory units of its new data flight recorders. LoPresti Speed Merchants , based in Florida, will be fitting the devices - also known as black box recorders - to the cockpits of its Fury piston aircraft.

According to LoPresti, the iPod is ideal as its hard disc drive (HDD) can store over 500 hours of flight time data, including conversations between the pilot and air traffic control.

"This is a watershed technology for aviation and we are delighted to be the first to bring it to market," LoPresti vice president of operations, RJ Siegel, told Flight Global .

After trialing in the Fury, LoPresti hopes to use the technology in other aircraft and possibly sell the iPod flight data recorder commercially.