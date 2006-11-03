iRiver's S10 takes on Apple's new Shuffle

iRiver is releasing an MP3 player in Japan that is barely larger than a postage stamp.

The iRiver S10 goes on sale in Japan in two weeks' time. It features a 1.5-inch OLED capable of displaying 65,000 colours, while the dimensions (height, width, depth) are a minute 42 x 30 x 10.8mm and the weight just 17.5g. UK availability remains undecided but the usual release schedule should see it in UK shops within three months or so.

Clearly, the revised Apple iPod shuffle is iRiver's target. The S10 adds WMA and OGG playback to the usual MP3, while sacrificing AAC, WAV and AIFF compatibility. The presence of a voice recorder might just make up for those losses, however.

Yet despite its diminutive size and colour screen, there's little else to suggest that the iRiver S10 will succeed where others have failed in making inroads into the Apple's iPod's market domination.

The Japan pricing takes the S10 slightly out of the iPod shuffle's league: ¥16,980 (£76) for the 1GB version and ¥19,980 (£89) for twice the capacity. Still, there is that gorgeous screen, plus it can play back MPEG-4 videos encoded with the supplied software.