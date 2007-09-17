q-Jays: tiniest earphones with dual armatures

Jays, a Swedish manufacturer of portable media accessories, has launched the world's smallest and lightest earphones with dual armatures. The latest addition to Jays' earphone range, dubbed q-Jays, is just two-thirds the size of the firm's previous smallest earphones.

Small but punchy

Measuring just 19.3 x 7.5 x 7.3mm, q-Jays still crams in a double micro armature into each earphone. There's a tweeter which delivers precise highs, and a woofer which creates rich lows and mids for a better sound experience. There's also an AirBooster which enhances low frequencies and gives an even deeper bass.

The firm said the new q-Jays earphones have been ergonomically developed to offer comfort and help reduce the risk of hearing damage. Removable silicon sleeves help to effectively block out ambient noise for a better-sounding experience, even at reduced volumes.

Available in black or white, q-Jays are available now priced at £129.