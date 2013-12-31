Google Play Music subscribers offered All Access to Google Glass

Google is contacting subscribers to its Play Music All Access subscription service, offering them the opportunity to buy a Google Glass headset.

The firm is sending out the invites to commemorate Google Play Music arriving as a Google Glass app with the aim of extending its pool of Glass 'Explorers' prior to the expected consumer roll out in 2014.

"With the launch of Google Play Music on Google Glass, we've secured VIP invitations for All Access customers to join the Glass Explorer Program," the company wrote in an email to subscribers.

"Interested in rocking out while exploring with Glass? Sign up to receive your invitation below!"

Fork it over

Play Music All Access is Google's answer to Spotify and iTunes Radio, with unlimited, ad-free access to millions of songs and custom radio stations for a monthly fee of $9.99 (£9.99, AU$11.99)

Currently the offer is only being extended to those in the United States, but providing you can nail down a U.S shipping address of some description, you should be good to go... providing you're willing to part with $1,500 (around £907, AU$1,677) so soon after the holidays.