Asus announces Padfone 2 event for Oct. 16

Asus proved its Padfone phone/netbook/tablet mishmash wasn't a one-off Thursday by sending out invites to a double-header event on Oct. 16.

Hosting announcements simultaneously in Milan and Taipai, Asus will reveal the Padfone 2, according to a just-sent invite.

For those that need reminding, the Padfone is a smartphone that can plug into a tablet, which can then connect to a keyboard docking station to create an all-in-one netbook.

Though we know Padfone's redux should come with a quad-core Snapdragon S4 processor, there's not much to go on in terms of specs.

Padfone fun

The first model, which was released in the U.S. sans netbook keyboard-like docking station, came with a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED smartphone packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon dual-core 1.5GHz processor.

The handset also featured an 8MP rear-facing camera, plus came with a stylus pen for added fun (and more components).

As for pricing, the original Padfone sold in the U.S. at $859.50 (£530) for a 16GB model, $959.50 (£591) for 32GB, and $1,059.50 (£653) for 64GB.

Whether or not the new one falls into those price points remains to be seen.

Via The Verge