Plusnet tops Ofcom broadband satisfaction - and these are its best deals

Sorting your broadband can be a frustrating business, especially when something goes wrong. That's why the tech world waits so eagerly for the results of Ofcom's customer service survey.

Well the results are in, and it's Plusnet that's leading the way with a massive 86% overall satisfaction rate from its customers. That's better than the likes of Virgin Media (83%), Sky (83%), BT (who incidentally owns Plusnet, 79%), TalkTalk (72%) and...well, everybody else.

And the even better news is that Plusnet is also one of the cheapest internet providers out there. You can scarcely get cheaper than the company's broadband deals at the moment - we'll tell you exactly what its most affordable plans are.

Cheapest Plusnet broadband deal:

Plusnet's best fibre broadband deal:

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 12 months | Up to 38Mb | Landline incl. | FREE activation | £23.99 per month

Standard ADSL internet not going to quite cut the mustard? Not a problem, because it's only an extra £4 per month to upgrade to Plusnet's most affordable super fast fibre plan. That's more than double the potential speed for downloading and streaming film and TV. Only Vodafone can beat it, with its terrific £20pm offer.

Fastest broadband deal from Plusnet:

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra | 12 months | Up to 76Mb | Landline incl. | £15 upfront | £29.99 per month

Got a household brimming with people seemingly always using the Wi-Fi? Or are you somebody who can't stream a movie or box-set without it being in phenomenal 4K? Then the additional few quid a month for Fibre Extra is going to be well worth it. More speed, less interruptions, happier you.

Plusnet can't help you if you're looking to get a combination broadband and TV deal, but you can add landline call packages. It's £4 extra a month for evening and weekend calls to UK mobiles and landlines, or £8 for international calls.

You can see the whole range of the providers offerings by taking a look at our best Plusnet broadband deals comparison.

