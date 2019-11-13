PlayStation Plus is down to the best price we've seen in ages

If you were put off by PlayStation Plus's rising prices, you may be excited to learn that CDKeys is currently discounting their PlayStation Plus memberships to $44.19 / £41.99. That's the best price we've seen for a year of free games and online play in a long time.

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service for PS4 players offering monthly free games and is the only way Sony's gamers can play online. A 12 month membership usually retails for $59.99/£49.99 so you're saving a nice little bounty of cash - perfect for picking up some PS Plus member-exclusive game discounts.

If you're planning on buying a cheap PS4 this Black Friday, prepare for that big unboxing by grabbing this great deal today.

What is CDKeys?

If you're not already acquainted with CDKeys, you'll likely be wondering how you can claim this particular deal. CDKeys is a digital marketplace for cheap game and service membership codes. We've been using it for years and it's widely trusted by gamers across the world to deliver clean codes for less cash, plus the PayPal payment option helps to keep everything extra safe.

Once you've purchased your 12 months of PlayStation Plus, you'll either receive an email with the code you need to redeem your membership or the code will be displayed onscreen. If you're gifting the subscription, you can either screenshot the code or note it down to pass along to the recipient however you like.

Playstation Plus 12 month subscription deals

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription | $59.99 $44.19 at CDKeys

12 months of PS Plus for under $45 is a rare sight to behold, but thanks to CDKeys that's exactly the deal you can pick up today. PlayStation Plus provides access to online play, as well as free monthly games to add to your Instant Game Collection. You'll also get exclusive discounts on PS4 games across the PS Store as well. Note: PS3 and PS Vita support has been removed across PS Plus

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription | £49.99 £41.99 at CDKeys

You can save around £8 with this 12 month subscription code if you're in the UK. That means you're getting roughly two free months of PS Plus for your money! Use your PlayStation Plus membership to play online, download free games each month and grab exclusive game discounts.

Note: PS3 and PS Vita support has been removed across PS Plus

