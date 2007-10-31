Canon pulls faulty EOS-1D off the shelves

A quality issue has forced Canon into halting shipment of its high-end EOS-1D Mark III digital SLR.

Canon has asked dealers to return unsold stock after identifying a fault affecting the Mark III's autofocus system. The company will also repair units already sold, but will not be offering customers any exchange or return.

Product recall

In a letter to camera dealers dated 25 October, Canon claims that the fault is affecting only "a minority" of cameras, and that an official announcement will be made on its website by the weekend.

In the meantime, owners have been invited to contact Canon's technical help desk on 08705 143 723 for more information.