CeBIT 2007: Souped-up Creative webcam

Creative has launched what it calls "the most advanced webcam on the market" at the CeBIT show. Like a flashback to digital cameras past. the new cam has a 2.0 megapixel sensor and can also auto-focus.

The Live! Cam Optia AF works with Macs and PCs. The camera has a glossy black finish, with a multi-element precision glass lens and 1600x1200 resolution. No pricing is currently available, but it won't be cheap.

The cam also features Creative noise cancelling microphones for use with VoIP services and driverless plug and play installation.

Live! Cam Optia AF specifications: