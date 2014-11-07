You can now control the desktop Spotify app with your smartphone

Spotify has just launched a handy new feature for its premium customers that lets you control the desktop Spotify app using a smartphone.

You can now use the app on your mobile device to control the playback of music on a desktop or laptop, which is handy if your main PC is hooked up to your speakers and you can't beam the music straight from your phone.

To use the feature, make sure you download the latest version of Spotify on both your PC and the mobile device you'll be using as the remote control.

When you select a song on your mobile device, the Now Playing bar will display a Connect icon. Tap it and you'll be able to select your PC from the list.

Via Spotify