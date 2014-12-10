You can buy the OnePlus One right now without an invite

You should know by now that we at TechRadar love the OnePlus One, so we're pleased to tell you that the phone is currently available to buy without an invite.

Until now, you needed an exclusive invitation to get your hands on the phone, but the website is now letting you simply click and buy, with a promise that orders will arrive before December 25.

The phone starts at £229/$229 without contract, but if you plan to buy one then you'd better hurry - the phone will only be available until OnePlus runs out of stock.